By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Hlefi (V/R), Oct. 08, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Ho West Constituency, has assured supporters of the Party that victory was "on the horizon" for the Party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He said all national and constituency executives were working hard towards winning back power, and appealed to the Party faithful to unite and vote massively.

Mr Bedzrah said this at a thanksgiving service at Hlefi in the Ho West District of the Volta Region, held to thank God for a successful primaries.

“Rest assured that we have already won 2020. All we need now is unity,” he told hundreds of supporters from the Constituency who thronged the Hlefi basic school park.

Mr James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament of Ketu North Constituency and Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament, said although some supporters were not sure the Party was returning to power, its leadership was optimistic of victory.

“We only got our feathers wet by the rain. It does not mean we are flightless,” he said, calling on all to put aside differences, and unite to face the New Patriotic Party head-on.

Mr Avedzi advised members against voting “skirt and blouse”, saying for “total development”, both Presidential and Parliamentary candidates must be voted for.

Madam Jocelyn Tetteh, Member of Parliament for North Dayi, said Mr Bedzrah’s role in Parliament was irreplaceable, and urged his constituents to retain him.

Mr Henry Ametefe, Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, said the Party must remain united, and advised members not to let division rip through its ranks.

He also called on supporters to work extra hard to place the Party at the helm of the Nation’s affairs.

Mr Bedzrah was presented a sheep by Togbe Etsra II, Chief of Hlefi Avenui for his exploits in the Constituency, whiles Ho West branch executives presented him with a citation.

