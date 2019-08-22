news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Aug. 22, GNA - The Western Regional Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the Party's readiness to conduct primaries for delegates in six out of 17 constituencies in the Region come Saturday, August 24.

Mr Japheth Baidoo, the Regional Organiser, said parliamentary aspirants had already been engaged by the vetting and appeals committees to ensure a smooth process.

Prestea Huni-Valley, Wassa East and Effia went unopposed while the rest had been put on hold for a later date, he said.

The Saturday elections would, therefore, be conducted in Shama, Sekondi, Jomoro, Ahanta West, Amenfi Central and Amenfi West between 0700 hours and 1700 hours.

The Regional Organiser said the putting on hold of some of the constituencies was in the interest of the Party and the candidates as a whole.

This year's primaries would have the format of the national elections where ballot boxes are placed in strategic locations for voters to cast their ballots.

Mr Baidoo, therefore, encouraged all delegates to vote within the stipulated time and that adequate arrangements had been made for security.

