Cape Coast, Aug. 25, GNA - Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Former Deputy Minister of Information has pulled a surprise by winning the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) parliamentary primary elections to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general election.



Mr. Ofosu Kwakye polled 360 votes in the fiercely contested election to beat Dr. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, a Lecturer at the University of Ghana who polled 327 votes and six other candidates.

In the Komenda Edina Equafo Abrem (KEEA) constituency, Mr. Samuel Atta Mills, the brother of late President, Professor John Evan Atta Mills and incumbent Member of Parliament was retained.

He had 749 votes of the 1,284 valid ballots cast with Mr. Egya Adu Nketsiah polling 377 votes while Mr. Austin Daniel Ankomah bagged 152 votes.

Mr. George Kweku Ricketts- Hagan, Incumbent Member of Parliament for the Cape Coast South Constituency was reaffirmed to represent the party once again after polling 321 votes of the total ballots cast.,

He was challenged by Thomas Hughes Amissah who had 241 and Madam Ernestinba Eno Edu who got two votes.

In the Cape Coast North Constituency, Mr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, a Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast was affirmed by popular acclamation to represent the party in the constituency.

Madam Giselle Akushika Tetteh, Sister to the Former MP for the Awutu Senya West Constituency, Madam Hannah Tetteh, polled 774 of the total votes cast to emerge winner over three others; Mr. Gabriel Quaye and Joseph Tetteh, 27 votes and Georgina Armah 70 votes.

Mr. Abeiku Crentsil staged a comeback as he beat Mr. George Kuntu Blankson, former MP and three others to get the nod to represent the NDC in the Ekumfi constituency.

Mr. Abraham Bruce Amissah and Mr. Desmond DeGraft Paitoo in the Gomoa East constituency were locked in a tie when they both polled 277 and 277.

In the Agona West constituency, Mr Paul Ofori Amoah won with 932 votes as against 406 by Mr. Richard Bentum, his competitor.

Meanwhile, 11 constituencies in the Central region did not take part in the voting due to varied reasons including disqualifications, contentions and mistakes with ballot papers and internal wrangles.

