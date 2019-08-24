news, story, article

Accra, Aug 24, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries for the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region is underway.

The parliamentary primaries is to elect a candidate for the 2020 general election.

Contestants in the Constituency are; Mr Sheriff Otoo Dodoo, a former Member of Parliament and also a former Municipal Chief Executive for Weija.

Others are; Mr Alexander Ackuako, Mr Adams Dickson Abu Skedey, Mr Felix Akwetey Nii Okle, Mr Aseidu Peter Nana, Mr Anthony Yesutor Kuagbenu and Mr Alfred Nii Commettey Ogbamey.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) got to the polling station at 0934 hours, 210 delegates out of the 989 had already cast their ballot.

Mr Nene Agboo Tetteh Shaibu, NDC Vice Chairman of the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency in an interview with the GNA said voting, which started at 0710 hours in the constituency was expected to end at 1700 hours.

He said the Constituency had the highest number of candidates across the country, adding that from past experiences, voting processes were peaceful in the Constituency.

He noted that they had not encountered challenges.

He said security personnel were also on grounds to maintain law and order.

