news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Peki (V/R), Aug. 24 GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary contest is going smoothly in the South Dayi Constituency of the Volta region.

A total of 548 delegates including; party executives from 57 branches of the party converged at Peki Tsame EP Primary School to vote.

Voting started at 0700 hours with 22 police personnel present at the centre to ensure peace and security.

A total of 157 delegates cast their ballots as at 0900 hours and left the centre in compliance with the rules and regulations governing the elections.

Mr Lawrence Kpekata, Electoral Officer told Ghana News Agency that “we don't expect any trouble, we hope for free, fair and transparent election."

He said in a situation where all delegates were unable to cast their votes before 17000 hours, those in the queue would be allowed to vote.

GNA