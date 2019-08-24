news, story, article

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Tamale (N/R), Aug. 24, GNA – Polls are underway for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party primaries to elect parliamentary candidates for four constituencies in the Tamale Municipality ahead of the 2020 elections.

Visits by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) team to some of the polling stations as of 0900 hours revealed that voting was peaceful and smooth running at the WAEC Hall polling centre for the Tamale Central Constituency.

Mr Alhassan Adam, Mr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and Mr Hanan Gungadow Abdul-Rahman are the three candidates contesting to be elected for that Constituency.

Delegates from various branches and wards within the constituency are in long queues waiting for their turns to cast their votes.

At about 0800 hours, most of the delegates were already in long queues waiting for voting time to start by 0900 hours, while polling agents had taken their positions for their candidates.

15 polling officers from the Electoral Commission, four agents each from the three candidates and four ballot boxes were at the polling centre to aid effective voting.

Delegates have been calm awaiting their turn to cast their votes as uniformed Military and Police men were present to ensure safety and order at the polling center.

Mr Mohammed Isaahaku, the NDC Elections Director at the Tamale Central Constituency said a total of 1,270 delegates were expected to cast their votes.

He confirmed the serene atmosphere at polls from the start of voting and expressed the hope that the atmosphere would be maintained until results were declared.

He said delegates were sensitized ahead of time to ensure violent free polls.

GNA