By Edward Williams, GNA

Jasikan (O/R), Aug 24, GNA - A total of 706 out of 800 delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have cast their ballots to elect a parliamentary candidate to represent the Party in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The polling centre, Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Jasikan in the Oti Region was virtually deserted at about 1103 hours.

Mr. Newton Isaac Amengor, Chairman, Buem Constituency Election Committee of the NDC told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that though the turnout was high, ballots would not be counted until 1700 hours, which is the scheduled time for polls to end.

The Buem Constituency NDC parliamentary seat is being contested by Mr. Kofi Adams, a former National Organizer of the party, Mr. Daniel Ashiamah, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr. Daniel Adiepena and Mr. Adam Ibrahim Mumuni.

