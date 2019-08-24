news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Tema, Aug. 24, GNA - The Tema West NDC Constituency Primaries on Saturday, started smoothly without any hitches.

The polls, which started at exactly 0700hours had all materials ready and there were no challenges as at the time of filing this report.

A total of 1,400 delegates are expected to vote at the St James Polling stations A and B.

As at 0800hours, 134 had voted at both stations and there were long queues at both centres.

Three candidates, Mr Wakefield W. Ackuaku, Romeo Elikplim Akahoho and Dr Raphael Kwasi Sarpong Tufuor casted their votes before 0800 hours.

Mr Matthew Pius Oppong, the Presiding Officer, who spoke with the GNA said the delegates had comported themselves so far.

GNA