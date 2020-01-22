news, story, article

Kumasi, Jan. 22, GNA - Ghana’s largest minority party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has commended the late Nana Akwasi Agyemang, Ghana’s longest-serving mayor, for his patriotism, sense of discipline and commitment to duty.

“Ghana has indeed lost a great son,” Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC, said.

The late Nana Agyemang, an Asante royal, passed on at the ripe age of 86 on Tuesday, 14th January, 2020.

His reign as the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Mayor spanned more than two decades, dating back to the 1970s.

He served in that position when the NDC won the 1992 General Election, after the country had adopted the Fourth Republican Constitution, following years of military rule.

Mr Asiedu-Nketiah, who was addressing an inter-party rally in Kumasi, described the late Mayor as “hardworking and selfless leader”.

The Party, he noted, had been deeply touched by his demise and assured of its support to the bereaved family as the funeral arrangements got underway.

The NDC General-Secretary said the late Nana Agyemang, who was a sympathizer of the

The one-week observation had been scheduled for Monday, January 27.

