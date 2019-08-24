news, story, article

By Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - Voting in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election is underway in the La Dade Kotopon Constituency of the Greater Accra Region without hitches.

The candidates include Madam Rita Dooley Sowah, former Municipal Chief Executive of La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA); Mr Harold Thompson-Richeys, Mr Jake Kwei Adjei-Kwei and Mr John Fiifi Komey.

The delegates would be electing the Party's Parliamentary Candidate to contest the 2020 general election.

Mr Kofi Frimpong, the Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that so far, the delegates had comported themselves and were complying with the directives of officers.

"The police are well represented. We don't think we will record any misconduct here", he said

Mr Frimpong said a total number of 1,710 delegates in the Constituency were expected to take part in the exercise.

"The process was slow initially but the turnout is getting encouraging by the minute", he said.

In an interview with the media, Madam Sowah said the process had been exciting so far.

She further urged the delegates to continue to remain calm as this was a family affair.

Mr Adjei-Kwei said, he was happy as to how the election was going, and that, there had been total cooperation from all.

GNA