By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA

Accra, Aug 24, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election in the Ablekuma West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region has taken off smoothly with no hitches.

The constituency, which is currently being held by the New Patriotic Party's (NPP), has swung between the two major political parties in the country, with the NDC eager to take it back in 2020.

The NDC parliamentary primary election is being contested by Reverend Kweku Addo and Prince Derrick Adjei.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Emmanuel Paemkah Junior, the Electoral Presiding Officer at the Ablekuma West Constituency, said the voting begun smoothly at 0700 hours at the polling station.

He stated that the elections were going smoothly as no malfunction of electoral equipment had been recorded so far.

As at 0840 hours, he said 100 delegates had cast their votes out of a total of 1,113 delegates on the register.

He said two centres within the polling station had been set up to fast track the voting process and ease the stress delegates would have been made to go through.

Mr Paemkah also expressed his satisfaction over the number of security personnel deployed to the centre, adding that he was optimistic of having an incident-free process.

