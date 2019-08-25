news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Fiapre (B/A), Aug. 24, GNA – A former Deputy Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr. Justice Samuel Adjei on Saturday had a shock of his life when an unsung young lady beat him flatly in the Sunyani West Constituency parliamentary primaries of the Party.

Mrs. Millicent Yeboah Amankwah in her late 20s and the Sunyani branch manager of the Verna Mineral Water Company Limited clinched victory with 623 votes, representing 89 per cent of the total ballots cast whilst Mr. Abdallah Appiah Yahaya, a businessman had 286 while Mr. Adjei had 171 votes.

The total valid ballots cast was 1,087 out 1,248 registered voters and six votes were rejected in the election held at Fiapre in the Sunyani West District of Bono Region.

It was conducted and supervised by a team of Electoral Commission (EC) officials of Sunyani West but was led by Mr. Frank Okereku, Deputy Regional Director of the EC for the Bono Region.

Mr. Adjei was the NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency in the Election 2012 and 2016 but lost on both occasions to the area’s incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah of the New Patriotic Party.

Mrs. Amankwah called for the total support of the party members to hit the ground with effective campaign to wrestle the seat from the NPP in the Election 2020.

