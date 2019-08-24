news, story, article

By Jessica Dele Akakpo/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA

Accra, Aug 24, GNA - Voting is underway in the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Madina Constituency of the Greater Accra Region to elect party's candidate for the 2020 general election.

A total number of 1,540 delegates are expected to vote in the three polling stations at Madina Social Welfare.

Those in the race include Alhaji Ibrahim Fusani, Hajia Rukaya, Mr Sasu Francis and Alhaji Abubakar Siddi.

Alhaji Foster Alhassan, the NDC Constituency Vice Chairman of Madina told the Ghana News Agency that voting started at exactly 0700 hours.

He noted that everything had been provided for the smooth conduct of the election.

Security personnel were also at post to ensure the safety of the election.

GNA