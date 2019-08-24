news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Aug 24, GNA - The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries for the 2020 general election is underway in 157 constituencies across the country.

The election, which begun at 0700 hours throughout the country, would end at 1700 hours.

Out of the 275 constituencies in the country, 157 are taking part in the exercise, while 39 candidates are going unopposed in their respective constituencies.

Five constituencies have been postponed in the parliamentary primaries exercise.

The constituencies are Yilo Krobo and Fanteakwa North, both in the Eastern Region, Mpohor in the Western Region, Ellembelle in the Western Region and Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

There are issues in the five constituencies, which were in the process of being resolved, hence, their parliamentary primaries would not come-off on Saturday.

The issues in the five constituencies where being resolved by the NDC's Conflict Resolution Committee and since they had not delivered their verdict, it would be prejudicial for the party to proceed with elections in those constituencies.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the Party said the Party was yet to open nominations for 74 constituencies.

He appealed to both candidates and delegates to the Party's parliamentary primaries to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.

GNA