By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Aug. 24, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Primaries has commenced smoothly across the nine participating constituencies in the Upper West Region despite the rainy weather.

The 11 constituencies in the region has total number of 9,346 delegates, however, a total number of 8,304 delegates are expected to casts their ballots in the nine constituencies partaking in the elections today.

The remaining two constituencies, namely; Nandom and Daffiama-Bussie-Issa constituencies are going unopposed.

In the nine constituencies, Lambussie has 664 delegates; Wa West 1,140; Wa East 969; Jirapa 1,070; Lawra 752; Sissala East 754; Sissala West 638; Nadowli-Kaleo 872 and Wa Central 1,391 delegates.

Thirty-six candidates are contesting the primaries in the region with two going unopposed.

Mr Prosper Puo-ire, the Regional Communications Officer confirmed to the Ghana News Agency that elections had commenced smoothly across all nine constituencies in the region.

He was hopeful they would have an incident free election, which according to him would further strengthen the party in the region for the 2020 general elections.

