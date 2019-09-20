news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, Sept. 20, GNA – Mr David Adakudugu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Aspirant for the Tempane constituency in the Upper East Region, on Thursday night, passed at the Habana hospital in Tamale.



Mr Musah Abdulai, the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bawku who confirmed the death to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga, explained that Mr Adakudugu was travelling to his constituency on Tuesday, and upon arrival in Tamale, he fell ill and sought medical attention at the Habana hospital in Tamale, where he was treated and discharged.

He said on Wednesday, when they realized his condition was deteriorating, they rushed him back to the same facility for thorough medical examination.

Mr Abdulai said arrangements were made to airlift the Aspirant who was the former MP for the Tempane constituency to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for further management, “unfortunately he died at 2340 hours on Thursday.”

He said Mr Adakudugu brought development to his constituents in the then Garu-Tempane District, now Tempane District, and won the NDC parliamentary primary with a landslide victory which was an indication that he was loved by his people.

Mr Saeed Ahmed Tijani, the Upper East Regional Communications Officer of the NDC told the GNA that the death of the former MP was “a blow to the NDC party”, especially in the Tempane District, and said the late Aspirant stood the chance of capturing the seat for the NDC in the 2020 Parliamentary election.

The late Aspirant started his political career as an Assembly member, became the District Chief Executive for the then Garu-Tempane District, contested and won the 2012 Parliamentary elections and lost the 2016 Parliamentary elections to Mr Joseph Dinkiok Kpemka.

Mr Adakudugu was born on October 23, 1968 and hails from Basyonde in the Region.

He left behind a wife and five children.

GNA