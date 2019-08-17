news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA

Ashaiman, Aug. 17, GNA - The main opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened norminations in the Ashaiman Constituency for prospective aspirants to contest the forth coming parliamentary primaries.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms .Zainab Mohammed, Deputy Communication Officer, NDC Ashaiman Constituency, said the party's decision to open the nominations again was due to sudden death of Mr. Emmanuel Max-Voy, a contender,

Ms Mohammed explained that norminations would be opened on Friday 16 August 2019 at 1300hours GMT and close on Monday 19 August 2019 at 1700 hours GMT adding that "vetting will commence immediately nominations close on Monday."

Mr. Enerst Norgbe, Member of Parliament, in his response to the new development,said he welcomed the decision.

He further explained that the decision would dispel the notion that he wanted to go unopposed saying," I welcome anyone who would come on board to contest."

According to him, the party's interest was supreme saying, the party must unite to win the December 2020 general elections.

