By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Bawku (U/E) Oct. 3, GNA - Four constituencies in Bawku are set to participate in the upcoming 2020 parliamentary elections as the major political parties; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have elected their parliamentary candidates.

The constituencies are Bawku Central, Binduri, Pusiga and Garu.

Madam Gabiana Gbanwa Abugri, the NPP parliamentary candidate, also the 2016 candidate, would once again contest Mr Mahama Ayariga, the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central.

At the Binduri Constituency, Mr Abanga Abdulai, the 2016 parliamentary candidate for NPP, would contest Dr Robert Kugnab-Lem, the incumbent NDC MP, while Mr Osman Musah, the NPP parliamentary aspirant for Garu, would contest Mr Albert Alalzuuga Akoka, the incumbent NDC MP.

Mr Abdul-Karim Dubure, the NPP parliamentary aspirant, would contest Hajia Laadi Ayishetu Ayamba, the incumbent NDC MP for the Pusiga Constituency.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bawku, Madam Gbanwa-Abugri said she was working hard to wrest the seat from the NDC to improve on the livelihood of the people, while Mr Ayriga expressed commitment to maintaining the seat to continue his development agenda.

Meanwhile, the 2020 parliamentary candidates have not been elected for the Tempane and Zebilla constituencies where the current MPs are from the NPP.

Mr Cletus Avoka, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Zebilla, who had been a former Majority Leader of Parliament, is looking forward to once again representing his people.

Commenting on the outcome of the primaries of both parties, Mr Daniel Baya Laar, the Bawku Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, commended the two parties for the maturity in the conduct of the elections and urged them to do same during the general election.

Mr Laar urged the candidates to desist from vote buying and insults as that could jeopardise the peace in the area.

He called on the electorate to desist from demanding money from the candidates and vote based on their policies and programmes.

