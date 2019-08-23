news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - On the eve of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the Party has extended a goodwill message to all candidates.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: "Tomorrow, August 24th, the delegates of our great Party, the NDC, will go to the polls to elect the Parliamentary candidates of our party for next year's general elections".

"This election is being conducted, not in all the 275 constituencies, as in some, candidates who filed, stand unopposed, and in others preparations are ongoing to get them ready to decide on their candidates on a date yet to be determined," it said.

The statement noted that when day breaks tomorrow, it was the delegates and they alone, who had the exclusive authority under the Party's Constitution to decide who represents them in the Parliamentary elections of 2020.

"It is both in our party's interest and the interest of Ghana that delegates vote for persons in whom they have absolute confidence: Persons who can represent their interests adequately in Parliament, protect the fortunes of our party, and more importantly, win their respective seats, so that the NDC can win the majority of seats in the next Parliament."

The statement said at this time when all campaigning was over, and the expectations of all the aspirants were left in the hands of the delegates, the Chairman calls on all members of the Party to remember that it was only in unity and peace that they could fight next year's elections to attain victory.

It said accordingly the Chairman wishes all aspirants the best of luck - the eventual winners must understand clearly that they would need everybody's energies and commitment, including those of the losers, to successfully prosecute their efforts in the elections next year, in which, God willing, the people of Ghana would entrust us with power in order to end their pain and suffering and agony under the corrupt New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

"To the security services scheduled to assist us in conducting this exercise, I urge vigilance and professionalism to secure the peace so that delegates can vote in peace and the results will be received in peace," it said.

"Finally to the good people of Ghana: this is a crucial step in our final preparations of our great party to participate in the coming elections by which alone, God willing, we shall assume the reins of government in 2021.

"We shall demonstrate by our posture, our message, and our love for the people of this country, that Ghana is safer, more secure, more prosperous and always better governed by the NDC."

GNA