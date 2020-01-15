news, story, article

Accra, Jan 15, GNA - Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, Tema West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has demanded an apology from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for ‘attacking’ President Akufo-Addo, over the EC’s new Voters’ Register.



“For me, the manner of the attacks on President Akufo-Addo are not only irresponsible, but dangerous. The NDC, in doing this, is setting the EC up to drop the trust that the people have in it and this is dangerous.

“Where the NDC is going with these accusations, I do not know, but it is obvious that wherever they are headed is not good and so I expect them to show maturity and apologise to the President so that we can all back away from the dangerous path they have taken.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on range of issues on Wednesday, Mr. Amfo-Sefah who is popularly called Nana Boakye said their accusation that the EC was compiling the register at the behest of the President was dangerous.

The opposition NDC joined forces with other opposition parties to organise a resistance against the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a brand new voters’ register for the 2020 elections.

As part of the resistance, they claimed that President Akufo-Addo was the one behind the decision of the EC to compile the new register and that the ruling NPP wanted to use the new register to rig the election for Akufo-Addo.

“That claim is totally baseless, because the Constitution is clear that in the matters of elections, the EC is the body with mandate to make decisions, Articles 43, 44 and 45 make this clear; so how could President Akufo-Addo then be the one deciding for the EC?”

He added that, “besides, the EC has made cogent arguments as to why they want to compile a new register. Why would the NDC want us to use a faulty biometric system for our elections, why should we spend more money to clean up the register when we can compile a new one at lesser cost?

“And rather than speak to these issues that the EC has raised, including advice from the original contractors, who built the biometric system, you call President Akufo-Addo unprintable names over the EC’s decision.

“As the Constituency Chairman of Tema West NPP, I demand that the NDC shows evidence to back their claims that President Akufo-Addo wants to use the new register to rig elections or render an unqualified apology to the President,” Nana Boakye said.

