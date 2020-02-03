news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Feb. 3, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ahanta West is dead.

Mr. George Aboagye, also former Member of Parliament for the Municipality died after a short illness.

Mr. Joe Nelson, the Regional Secretary for the NDC who confirmed the death to the Ghana News Agency said he passed on at about 1130 Monday morning at the Cape Coast Regional hospital in the Central Region.

The deceased served a term as a parliamentarian for the Municipality until Lawyer Kojo Kum of the New Patriotic Party overthrew him in the last general elections.

