By Portia Ofori/Mabel Owusu Kwakyewaa/Dominic Antwi-Agyei



Kumasi, Sept. 19, GNA - The Ashanti Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Thursday, led a demonstration in Kumasi, to protest against what it described as ‘unbearable economic conditions’ in the country.

The demonstration dubbed “Kum Yen Preko”, saw some members of other parties such as the People’s National Convention (PNC) joining the protest to drum home their concerns as they marched through the principal streets of Ghana’s second largest capital city.

Some of the placards held by the demonstrating political activists read, “Stop collapsing our businesses”, “We can no longer feed our children”, “The taxes are too much”, and “Stop clearing government officials for corruption”.

Mr. Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, the NDC Regional Chairman, and Mr. Bernard Mornah of the PNC, led the demonstration.

“Ghanaians are finding it difficult to make ends meet due to the hard economic policies of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP),” Nana Akwasi Andrews, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, after the march.

The Regional NDC Chairman took a swipe at the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration for failing to deliver on its campaign promises, saying that, the rising cost of living, arbitrary increase in utility bills and taxes had made life uncomfortable for the ordinary citizen.

The majority of Ghanaians, he noted, were fed up with the growing difficult living conditions, stressing that, they would continue to demonstrate until the government responded positively to the plight of the people.

Nana Akwasi Andrews also called on the government to tackle head-on the incidence of corruption in the country.

GNA