By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Aug. 25, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has failed to elect the only two female candidates that contested the party’s parliamentary primaries out of the overall 36 candidates across 11 constituencies in the Upper West Region.

The two female candidates were Madam Jamilatu Ibrahim, Sissala East Constituency and Madam Mary Hagbana Abu Azantilow, Sissala West Constituency.

In the Sissala East Constituency, Madam Jamilatu Ibrahim polled 34 votes to place forth position out of the five candidates that contested the primaries.

Mr Issah Mohammed Bataglia won the race for the Sissala East Constituency with 376 votes out of a total of 729 ballots cast whilst his closest rival, Mr Adamu Yakubu, polled 243 votes.

The rest were Bukari Bayorbor, 65 votes; and Dr Sumaila Assuru, 11 votes.

Meanwhile, Madam Mary Hagbana Abu Azantilow garnered only 35 votes to place third among the three candidates that vied for the Sissala West NDC parliamentary slot.

The winner for that constituency was Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu who garnered 345 votes to beat his closest rival Mr Hakeem Mumuni Duwiejua who also polled 235 votes.

Meanwhile, two other incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs), namely; Mr Joseph Yiele Chireh and Dr Francis Bawana Dakura have also lost their bid to continue to lead the party in the 2020 elections.

Mr Chireh lost his 20-year reign as MP for Wa West when he polled 317 votes as against the 755 votes garnered by Superintendent (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, Ex-Executive Secretary to the Outgone Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Dr Dakura’s 256 votes were not enough to save him from being defeated by his former District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Cletus Seidu Dapilah who polled 429 votes.

The remaining four candidates were Mr Bright Babanye Salia, 146 votes; Mr Richard Kuunaah, 36 votes; Dr Dapilah Reagan Kaaiemabong, 17 votes; and Lawyer Vitus Gbang, 110 votes.

Meanwhile, two other MPs, namely; Alhaji Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Wa Central Constituency; and Mr Edward Kaale-Ewola Dery, Lambussie Constituency, were able to survive the challenge.

Alhaji Pelpuo won massively with 789 votes while his three other contestants, namely; Alhaji Duogu Yakubu got 297 votes; Dr Sharif Mahmud Khalid, 172 votes and Lawyer Wahid Bampuori, 121 votes.

Mr Dery also polled 331 votes to beat his two other competitors, Mr Bom Kofi Dy-Yakah and Mr Marcellinus Welber who polled 119 and 185 votes respectively.

Also, former MP, Mr Ameen Salifu’s 408 votes could not help him survive the fierce challenge from Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, a Lecturer at the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), who garnered 522 votes to win the Wa East Constituency slot.

In the Lawra Constituency, Mr Bede A. Ziedeng won again by polling 379 votes to beat Mr Daniel Tigbee who also got 316 votes.

It was a fierce battle among seven candidates in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency where Mr Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah emerged victorious after garnering 374 votes out of a total of 851 valid votes cast to beat his six other competitors.

They included, Dr Camynta Baezie, 165 votes; Mr Mumuni Awudu Adams, seven votes; John Salifu Dumbah, 121 votes; Dr Vitalis Mwinyuri Suuron, seven votes; Mr Martin Lucas Nyune Kombanpuo, 125 votes; and Mr Romanus Zingleo Kuong Gyang, 52 votes.

Mr Sumah would be leading the party in place of Mr Alban Bagbin, Ghana’s longest serving Legislator who decided to step down to allow others the opportunity serve the people.

Meanwhile, Dr Richard Kuuire and Dr Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaare were elected unopposed for the Nandom and Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituencies respectively.

