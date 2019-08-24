news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA

Tamale, Aug 24, GNA - Mr Yakubu Yusif, the National Delegates Congress (NDC) Elections Director for the Sagnarigu Constituency has expressed worry about low turn-out of delegates for the NDC parliamentary primaries underway.

Voting process, which started between the hours of 0745 hours, is going on smoothly under the watch of security personnel in the various election centres as many party delegates queue to exercise their franchise.

However, Mr Yusif, told the GNA that 780 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

Mr Baba Adam Nabila, a delegate from the Sagnarigu constituency who had voted said "so far the elections process is going well and we pray for smooth election".

The current NDC MPs who are being contested are Mr Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, the Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu and Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central constituency who is not going for re-election.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority leader and MP for Tamale South who is going unopposed is yet to be confirmed by delegates as the NDC parliamentary candidate for Tamale South.

GNA