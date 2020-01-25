news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Ekumfi (C/R), Jan. 25, GNA – Mr Stephen Edward Moore, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Central Regional Chairman for Ekumfi, has commended the Ekumfi Constituency Chairman, Mr Joseph Antobam for the efficient running of the constituency.

Mr Moore said: “The Regional Office had taken delight in the administrative acumen of the Constituency Chairman which has resulted in the prevalence of peace and tranquility,” and urged him to continue with the good works.

The Deputy Regional Chairman made the commendation when he addressed 89 constituency and branch executive members of the NDC at a meeting at Ekumfi Esuahyia in the Ekumfi Municipality in the Central Region.

Mr Moore advised the members to rally behind the Constituency Chairman to chalk more success and further urged them to adopt the philosophy of house-to-house campaign to canvas for votes to bring the NDC back to power in December 2020 general election.

Mr Antobam on his part, said he had enjoyed active cooperation from his colleagues thus culminating in efficient administration of the constituency and promised to intensify his effort at winning votes for the party.

He urged members to continue to cooperate with him to achieve their burning ambition of bringing back the NDC to power in 2020.

Mr Edward Acquah Fayah, the Constituency Secretary called on the branch executives to prevail on their members to attend regular meetings to discuss pertinent issues bordering on the effective administration of the party.

He announced that the Ekumfi Constituency would organize a fund-raising activity on April 9, 2020 and that the money accrued would be used for the running of party activities.

Mr Jonathan Kwame Abban, a retired Police Public Relation Officer, who was also at meeting educated members on the Public Order Act 491 of 1994, which regulates the organization of special event such as rallies, celebration of festivals among others.

He explained that anytime there was going to be a special event, the organisers would have to notify the Police not less than five days before the event.

Mr Abban advised members of the party to be law-abiding and avoid indulging in any act likely to have a breach with the law, which would land them in trouble and that they should report to the Police anytime a of crime was committed, adding that the premise should be on the preventive rather than curative measures.

He asked members to attach importance to their personal security to avoid being attacked by criminals and should equip themselves with security tips and urged them to calls emergency numbers namely; the Police-191/18555, Fire Service – 192 and Ambulance – 193.

