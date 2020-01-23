news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu / Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bolgatanga, Jan. 23, GNA-The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other members of the Inter-Party Coalition in the Upper East Region have taken to the streets in Bolgatanga to register their displeasure with the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voter’s register.

The demonstrators, led by the regional officers of the party, held up placards that carried various messages.

They said it would be prudent for the government to use funds meant for the compilation of an entirely new voters’ roll to support the construction of dams and classrooms to end the senior high school (SHS) double track system.

They said they had been if anybody was suggesting that the very register used to elect the ruling government was not credible.

They also complained that work on the phase two of the Upper East Regional hospital, had stalled, something that was hindering health care delivery, and urged the government to rather focus on completing the project.

Addressing journalists at the premises of the Regional Office of the EC, Mr. Donatus Akamugri the Regional Secretary of the NDC, called on the Commission to listen to the voice of the citizenry because “You represent the good people of Ghana and not that of your employers.”

He said the justification by the EC that it needed to add devices that could determine fraudulent acts and facial recognition was not convincing enough since that could not provide an antidote to the problems.

He served notice that the Inter-Party Coalition against the compilation of a new voter’s register was ready to resist “this illegal attempt to subvert the will of the electorates in Ghana”.

Mr. Epsona Ayamga, a former Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, who took part in the demonstration, told the Ghana News Agency, that comments by leading members of the NPP and some EC officials suggested that the move to compile a new voter’s register was deliberate and intended to give undue advantage to the NPP in the 2020 general elections.

He called on the EC to abandon its decision to compile a new voter’s register and rather concentrate on how to conduct free and fair elections.

GNA