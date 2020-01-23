news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu / Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bolgatanga, Jan. 23, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of the Inter-Party Coalition in the Upper East Region have demonstrated in the Bolgatanga Municipality to register their displeasure on plans by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voter’s register.

The demonstration was an inter-party resistance against the compilation of a new register, with most of the participants being members and Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who were dressed in red attire, and communicated to the EC through inscriptions on the placards they held.

Other members of the coalition included; the Ghana United Movement, People’s National Convention (PNC), Progressive People’s Party (PPP), All People’s Congress and the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

According to the demonstrators, it would be prudent for government to channel the funds for the compilation of the register to providing the citizenry with ‘One Village, One Dam”, adding that government could also “Use the new register money to build classrooms to end double track.”

They questioned if the current register used to elect President Nana Akuffo-Addo was not credible.

The demonstrators said work on the second phase of the Upper East Regional hospital stalled hindering health care delivery, since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over the administration of the Country, and urged government through their placards to use the money meant for the new register to complete the Regional Hospital.

Addressing Journalists, at the premises of the Upper East Regional Office of the EC, Mr Donatus Akamugri the Regional Secretary of the NDC called on the EC Chairperson to consider the voice of the citizenry because “You represent the good people of Ghana and not that of your employers.”

He said the justification by the EC that it needed to add devices that could determine fraudulent acts and facial recognition was not convincing enough since that could not provide an antidote to the problems expected

Mr Akamugri said members of the Inter-Party Coalition against the compilation of a new voter’s register were ready to resist “this illegal attempt to subvert the will of the electorates in Ghana.”

Mr Epsona Ayamga, a former Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive who took part in the demonstration, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that comments by leading members of the NPP and some EC officials suggested that the move to compile a new voter’s register was deliberate and intended to give undue advantage to the NPP in the 2020 general elections.

He called on the EC to boycott its decision to compile a new voter’s register and rather concentrate on how to conduct free and fair elections.

GNA