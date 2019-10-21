news, story, article

Zuarungu (U/E) Oct. 21, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the recent floods following torrential rains in the region.

At a News conference at Zuarungu, Bolgatanga East District, Mr Donatus Akamugri, the NDC Regional Secretary, said the disastrous effect of the rains were felt across the 15 constituencies, as almost everybody was directly or indirectly affected and the destruction of houses and school buildings in the region.

He said the flood led to the partial collapse of about 1,264 houses, “The situation also left several thousands of residents stranded and forced to seek temporary shelter in classrooms and church buildings.”

According to Mr Akamugri, the stranded victims lamented over lack of food, and essential medicines to prevent the outbreak of an epidemic.

“Ironically, reliable information from the Ghana Metrological Service in the Region suggests that the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council was informed about the outset of these torrential rains we are experiencing in October as far back as August this year, but the Regional Coordinating Council did not inform the general public in August to prepare or move from low-laying areas.”

He said NADMO could have been informed by the Regional Coordinating Council to prepare or sensitise the general public to prepare for the torrential rains and prepare logistically to meet the situation.

