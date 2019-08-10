news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra,Aug 10, GNA - Madam Sedina Matanawui,the aspiring NDC parliamentary candidate for Tema central has pledged to promote the ideals and values of the party for the development of the constituency.

Madam Matanawui assured party members to work assiduously to help increase the membership of all branches in the constituency to win power in 2020 elections.

The aspiring parliamentary candidate said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the party's parliamentary primaries in August 24.

Outlining her vision for the constituency, she affirmed her commitment to work together with the constituency and branch executives and all structures of the party to provide a permanent party office for the Constituency.

She assured party members of her desire to provide logistics such as motorcycles and chairs for the wards and branch activities.

"I will mobilise revenue for the branches, organise regular orientation and training programmes for the branches, wards and constituency executives to help them work better to win the 2020 elections", she added.

Madam Matanawui pledged to provide credit facility for women in the constituency to enhance their businesses and build linkages between companies to enhance job placements and other opportunities for the youth and the party.

Touching on unity, she pledged to build closer ties with all executives in the constituency, government appointees and other stakeholders to enhance the fortunes of the party in the 2020 elections.

On her achievement, Madam Matanawui said she renovated the party's office located at community eight market and registered the constituency's website (www.ndctemacentral.com).

She supported in the training of ward coordinating teams, donated food items to Muslim branch executives and paid for agents commission, transportation and feeding of agents during the limited registration exercise.

"I have donated clothes, food and cleaning items to fire victims at Super Paper in the area and provided water and drinks for party members during the 'Kum Yen Preko' demonstration".

She urged party members to vote for her as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency to execute her plans for victory in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

