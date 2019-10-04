news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 04, GNA — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region has claimed that the Electoral Commission (EC) is attempting to aid the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to undertake mass voter transfers from Tamale to the Karaga and Nanton Constituencies.

Mr Hardi Pagazaa, Deputy Northern Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, who made the allegation at a News conference in Tamale, claimed the EC was going "To illegally transfer some NPP votes from the Tamale Central and Tamale South constituencies to Karaga and Nanton respectively".

He said "Indeed our intelligence has it that a meeting to that effect was held at the offices of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council earlier in the week, where some electoral offices in the region were to be tasked to commence the illegal transfers in a mass manner".

He said this was "In furtherance of a plot to influence the outcome of the 2020 elections in those constituencies".

Mr Pagazaa said the NDC would resist any attempt by the EC to rig the 2020 general election in favour of the NPP.

He called on stakeholders to caution the EC not to engage in any acts that could compromise the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections.

Reacting to the NDC claims, however, Mr Sule Salifu, Northern Regional Communications Director of the NPP told the GNA that the meeting that the NPP held at the NRCC was to reconcile winners and losers of last Saturday's NPP parliamentary primaries.

He said even though vote transfer was not illegal, the NPP did not have any plans of transferring votes to the Karaga and Nanton Constituencies in that mass fashion as described by the NDC.

He said the NPP was working hard to win all the constituencies in Tamale and therefore, could not engage in plans to transfer votes from one constituency.

GNA