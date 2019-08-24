news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA

Accra, August 24, GNA — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary election in the Ablekuma Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, has been characterised by calmness.

A total of 1,746 voters are expected to turn out to exercise their franchise to elect a Parliamentary Candidate for the Party towards the 2020 general election.

As at 0900 hours, when the Ghana News Agency visited the Mataheko Roman Catholic Church Polling Centre, over 500 delegates had cast their votes.

The contestants in the race are Alhaji Alidu Haruna and Abdul Latif Dan.

Security personnel from the Ghana Police Service were on the ground to maintain law and order.

Mr Latif Osman, the Election Supervisor in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said voting had been smooth so far with no disturbances.

He noted that they were expecting over 80 per cent turn out before the close of polls.

GNA