By Charlotte Lily Appiah, GNA



Tema, Jan. 9, GNA - Ghanaians on Tuesday called on the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to give them the necessary education on the importance of national holidays.

In an interview with the Ghana Nnews Agency, some residents of Tema said NCCE should have educated the public before the observation of any of the holidays as most people were oblivious of the significance of the Constitution day which was observed on January 7.

"All we know is the president was sworn into power on January 7, as to why it is a holiday we do not know," some indicated, while others said "the Constitution says after a New year, there should be a holiday".

They therefore called on government equip the NCCE to organize to properly educate Ghanaians on issues of national importance.

