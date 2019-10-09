news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Nalerigu (NE/R), Oct. 9, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has launched a public sensitization and awareness campaign in the North East Region on the District Level Elections (DLEs) and Referendum for the Amendment of Article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.

This was to educate and encourage citizens in the Region to actively participate in the process slated for December 17, 2019.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, Persons with Disability, youth groups, and political parties among others.

Mr Kojo Tito, the Secretary to the NCCE, said Article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution gave the President the mandate to appoint metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) with two-third majority approval from the assembly.

That, he said, needed to be amended to enhance inclusive democratic governance and transformational development.

He added that Article 55 (3) was an entrenched clause and could only be amended with public approval in a national referendum.

He said the NCCE conducted a research in 2014, which revealed that majority of the citizenry preferred that MMDCEs were elected, hence the referendum.

Mr Tito said DLEs and the Referendum would require citizens to vote on three issues; the election of Unit Committee members, Assembly members and to Vote "Yes" or "No" for the participation of political parties in the election of MMDCEs.

He said at least 40 per cent or more out of the total registered voters must turn out to vote, out of which 75 per cent or more must vote in favour of the Referendum.

He, therefore, encouraged the electorates to come out in their numbers to vote on the salted date to propel sustainable development in their respective areas.

Mr Chimsi Musah, the Deputy Director at the North East Regional Co-ordinating Council, who launched the campaign, said government was committed to deepening the decentralisation process by giving citizens the chance to decide on the amendment of the Constitution through the Referendum.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, the Northern Regional Director of the NCCE, urged participants to educate others within and outside their communities on the need to actively participate in process.

Mr Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, the Head of Training at the National Identification Authority (NIA), entreated all citizens to register for their Ghana Cards as it would be beneficial in so many ways.

The participants acknowledged the importance of the Referendum and urged all citizens to vote “Yes” for the participation of political parties in the elections of MMDCEs.

GNA