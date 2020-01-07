news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Tuesday marked the second anniversary of the National Constitution Day instituted in 2019, to enable Ghanaians reflect on how far we have come in our democratic practice.



The National Constitution Day was also instituted to serve as a day for assessment of challenges facing the nation and plan the way forward towards entrenching Ghana’s democracy.

In a statement, the NCCE said January, 7, this year commemorates the 28th milestone of sustenance of the 1992 Constitution that has witnessed seven general elections and the peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected government to another.

“As we celebrate this day, the NCCE reiterates that all well-meaning Ghanaians owe it a duty to live up to our rights and responsibilities as citizens; and strengthen our resolve to protect our national stability for posterity.

“As Ghana goes into general election this year, the NCCE is appealing to Ghanaians to uphold the spirit of tolerance, national unity, peace, cohesion, and patriotism as guiding values for national development.

“We urge the youth, particularly political party activists, not to be misguided by some politicians and be used as vigilantes and instruments of violence. Rather, the youth should eschew acts of violence before, during, and after the upcoming elections as their contribution to peaceful elections and nation building,” it said.

The NCCE reminds Ghanaians that Article 35 (6a) of the Constitution urges citizens to “foster a spirit of loyalty to Ghana that overrides sectional, ethnic and other loyalties”.

The Commission therefore entreats all Ghanaians to act peacefully and guard against the occurrence of any form of violence to avoid the sort of untold hardships that some African countries suffer when they experience violent conflicts.

GNA