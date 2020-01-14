news, story, article

By Gideon Ebbah, GNA



Effiduase (Ash), Jan. 14, GNA - “Child Parliament”, a forum seeking to discuss and address issues affecting the development of the Ghanaian child, has been launched at Effiduase in the Sekyere-East District of the Ashanti Region.

The initiative is meant to bring together stakeholders involved in child protection, welfare and development, to promote the interest of juveniles in the District.

It is designed to stimulate the confidence of children to voice out concerns relating to their wellbeing, while having the opportunity to meet and brainstorm with their Member of Parliament (MP) occasionally.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) introduced the programme with financial sponsorship from the Sekyere-East Cluster Office of the World Vision International in Ghana (WVI-G).

Mr. Wilson Raphael Arthur, the Regional Director, NCCE, said it was necessary to create an avenue to address comprehensively issues bothering on the holistic growth of the Ghanaian child given their vulnerability in the society.

“The Parliament, would amongst others, work to draw the attention of policy and decision- makers to the need to always implement child-friendly programmes in line with national and international regulations,” he noted.

Mr. Arthur said protecting minors from all forms of harm - harassment, psychological and physical abuse ought to be prioritized at all levels of the society.

It is also important to take their education seriously in order to empower them for the future.

“We need to train our children with the core values of discipline, hard-work and patriotism to help drive our nation forward,” the Regional NCCE Director noted.

Mr. Michael Boahene, the Acting District Director of NCCE, said the “Child Parliament” concept would be replicated in basic schools in the District.

The “Parliament”, he said, would meet twice every year to discuss and assess concerns from the various schools, adding that these would then be relayed to the relevant authorities for redress.

He commended WVI-G for the financial support and pledged continuity and sustainability of the initiative in the District.

Mr. Ezekiel Appiah, Acting Manager of the Sekyere East Cluster of WVI-G, urged the children benefiting from the initiative to uphold good values of the society as they grow up.

GNA