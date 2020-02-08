news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 08, GNA - The National Democratic Party (NDP) has elected a 12-member executives for the Volta Region for a four year term.



The executives were elected unopposed through acclamation at the Party's Regional Delegates Conference in Hohoe.

The executives are; Mr. Prince Mensah, Chairman, Mr. Abraham Atta Kwame, Vice Chairman, Mr. Siabi Mensah, Secretary, Mr. Quarshie Ranson, Deputy Secretary, Mr. Mawunyo Akomia, Youth Leader and Mr. Emmanuel Bali, 1st Deputy Youth Leader.

The rest are; Mr. Godsway Adabe, 2nd Deputy Youth Leader, Madam Melody Johnson, Women Leader, Madam Esther Amevor, 1st Deputy Women Leader, Miss Innocentia Agbavittor, 2nd Deputy Women Leader, Mr. Edem Hiagbe, Communication Leader and Mr. Kennedy Fiahagbe, Deputy Communication Leader.

Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, Secretary-General of the National Democratic Party swore the new executives into office administering the oath of office and allegiance to them.

Mr. Prince Mensah, the Volta Regional Chairman of NDP called on the delegates at the regional, constituency and branch levels in the region to support the executives in order to win power in 2020.

He said the Party was working to open offices in some constituencies, urging constituency officers who had party offices to open their doors to welcome new members.

The election was supervised by Mr. Selormey A. Dogbey, the Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission.

GNA