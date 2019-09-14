news, story, article

Accra, Sept 14, GNA - Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party in Tema West, has rated statecraft by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the best on the African continent.



Speaking in an exclusive interview in Accra, the Chairman who is affectionately called Nana Boakye said the exceptional nature of the President’s style of governance was what led to exceptional programmes and results in Ghana.

“The Bible says that by the fruit of somebody, you shall know him. By the fruits of President Akufo-Addo, we know him by the rule of law through which appointees accused of corruption are suspended and asked to make themselves available to investigators,” Nana Boakye said.

He argued that on the African continent, the only President who was actively disciplining his own over corruption was President Akufo-Addo, “This is why there seems to be a rampancy in corruption scandals; the reason we are seeing more corruption issues is that the President, unlike others on the continent, is confronting the corruption.

The President recently sacked the top brass of the National Youth Authority over corruption and also suspended the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority and asked him to make himself available to the Special Prosecutor for investigations.

“By the fruits of Akufo-Addo, we have Free SHS, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs and rearing for food and jobs. Rare programmes on the African continent.

“The records are there, it’s not as if we are making it up, last year, Ghana did not import a single grain of corn because of the bumper harvest that resulted from the Planting for Food and Jobs programme,” Nana Boakye said.

According to him, the exceptional leadership that President Akufo-Addo was leading made him a star among his peers, many of whom are trying to replicate the groundbreaking policies that President Akufo-Addo has been implementing in Ghana.

Nana Boakye’s comments come on the heels of a series of conferences in Ghana at which President Akufo-Addo received massive praise from his peers for his bold policies which have resonated around the world.

At a recent conference on food security in Accra, participants took turns to salute the Ghanaian President for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, which they said was a living testament to the fact that Africa’s potential for self-sustenance was practical and achievable.

President Akufo-Addo also received praise from President Donald Trump of the United States and former UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, for the implementation of the Free SHS programme.

Nana Boakye said, the President was not receiving similar praises from within his own country because, “a prophet is usually not respected in his own home.”

GNA