By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Nadowli, (U/W), Aug. 25, GNA – Mr Sumah Mwinkaara Anthony, the Sissala East Municipal Hospital Administrator has been elected by the Nadwoli-Kaleo Constituency delegates to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

Mr Anthony will replace Mr Alban Bagbin, Ghana’s longest serving Parliamentarian and current Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Anthony polled 374 votes out of the 851 valid votes to beat his six other competitors including Dr Camynta Baezie who got 165 votes followed by Mr Martin Lucas Nyune Kombanpuo who also got 125 votes.

The rest were Mr John Salifu Dumbah, 121 votes; and Mr Romanus Zingleo Kuong Gyang, 52 votes; while Mr Mumuni Awudu Adams, and Dr Vitalis Mwinyuri Suuron polled seven votes each.

Total ballots cast were 854 with two rejected ballots.

GNA