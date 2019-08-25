news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA

Sefwi Akontombra (WN) Aug. 25, GNA - Mr Mumuni Issah has been elected parliamentary candidate for Akontombra constituency to lead the National Democratic Congress party in 2020.

He polled 417 out of 753 total votes cast, while his contender, Mr Kenneth Yeboah the party's 2016 parliamentary candidate managed to poll 331, with five spoilt ballots.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Issah commended the delegates for reposing confidence in him and pledged to unite the rank and file of the party especially the former Member of Parliament for the constituency, Mr Herod Cobbinah, who contested the 2016 election as an independent candidate.

He also commended his contender Mr Kenneth Yeboah for running a matured campaign and promised to seek advice from him.

GNA