By Albert Allotey, GNA

Amasaman, Aug. 25, GNA – Mr Sedem Kweku Afenyo, a micro-financier on Saturday polled 599 votes to win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election for Amasaman Constituency to contest the 2020 election.

The other contestants were Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie, 60 votes, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, 368 votes, Hajia Mariam Dzifa Ibrahim, 70 votes, Prince Kwadzovie Wormenor, 46 votes, and Okpolu William Ahamazie three votes.

The total registered delegates were 1,257 and total votes cast was 1,106 while five votes were rejected.

The election, supervised by Mr Micheal Owusu of the Electoral Commission was peaceful as the personnel of the Amasaman Divisional Police Command provided security amidst showering.

Mr Afenyo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the election was a family contest and that being a unifier, he would do his best to bring everybody on board to campaign for the party to win the 2020 election.

He said there was no winner or vanquish and appealed to his colleagues to join him to work hard for the NDC to achieve victory.

