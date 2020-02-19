news, story, article

Tumu,(UW/R), Feb. 19, GNA - Mr Ridwan Abass Dawuda, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Sissala East Constituency has appealed to delegates in the impending Parliamentary primary to exercise their franchise wisely to elect someone to carry their development agenda forward.

He said, he was tried and tested and that the surest way was to vote and retain him to continue with the good works in the Constituency to improve the living conditions of the people.

He claimed that he was the only winsome candidate among the other contestants saying, "I am the only person among the candidates vying for the NPP parliamentary candidature who can give the party victory.

"Let me put aside the achievements that I have done during my term and ask you delegates to keep me for another term as I will secure another victory for the NPP for all of us to benefit"

Mr Dawuda made the appeal in Tumu after filing his nomination form seeking re-election.

He said it was dangerous to substitute the best player and best goal scorer in a competitive match and stressed the need for delegates to retain him for victory.

He said, "Since 1992 through to 2012, I am the only NPP candidate to have won the parliamentary seat for the constituency in the 2016 Parliamentary elections" and that any change in the candidature other than him would spell doom for the NPP in the upcoming 2020 general election.

"In 1992, you chose somebody, we didn’t win. In 1996 you chose somebody, we didn’t win. In 2000 we chose somebody, we didn’t win. 2008 you brought somebody we didn’t win and in 2012 you did same and we didn’t win, but in 2016 I secured victory".

He said, "No coach would want to substitute the only player who has just scored a goal five minutes into a football game" and has, therefore, urged delegates and supporters to rally behind him as the only scorer for the NPP in Sissala East for another victory.

