By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu (UW/R), Feb. 05, GNA - Mr Ridwan Abass Dauda, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East constituency has picked nomination forms to contest the 2020 New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary primary with the hope of retaining the seat.

Some members of Friends of Ridwan Abass Dauda, a group in the constituency picked the form on the incumbent MP's behalf at the Tumu NPP office.

Mr Ridwan Abass Dauda who won the parliamentary seat for the NPP for the first time in the seventh Parliament of the forth republic is, therefore, seeking re-election in bid to possibly retain his seat in Parliament with the development agenda of the constituency.

Mr Yaw Sottor, speaking on behalf of the group in an interview with GNA disclosed that the group was instructed by the legislator to avoid distracting trade activities when picking the nomination forms at the constituency office, which was close to the Tumu daily market, in the Sissala East Municipality.

He said the MP worked creditably and would therefore win the primary as a dress rehearsal towards retaining the seat in the impending December polls.

"We were asked to quietly pick the form as instructed by the legislator and we did just that” he said.

Mr Robert Asomenu, the Sissala East Constituency Organizer of the NPP advised the group to follow all the laid down rules in completing the forms and see the election as an internal party affair devoid of violence and personal attacks.

The Sissala East Parliamentary seat was held by the NDC and PNC since 1992 until 2016 when the NPP broke the record and won it for the first time.

The New Patriotic Party’s primaries, is however, slated for April 25, 2020 across the country in areas the party had sitting Members of Parliament.

