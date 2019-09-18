news, story, article

Accra, Sept 18, GNA - Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, a political Activist in Tema in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday threatened to embark on a one-man demonstration against the government over the Tema expansion project.



He said although the intention of the government was good, little attention was paid to the local content package to the project as the youth of the area were denied strategic jobs.

Speaking in a News conference in Accra, Mr Ashitey Adjei, popularly known as Moshake said he was lacing his boots for a one-man demonstration against an arrangement that gave jobs from the Port expansion project to outsiders to the neglect of the youth of Tema.

“There is a report available on the project, which shows that the people of Dade Agbo, electoral area will be left vulnerable to tidal waves, because of the port expansion project. Yet for some strange reasons, the people of the area are not enjoying any benefit from the on-going expansion works.

“You will think that because of the effect that this project will have on the livelihood of the people, some special arrangement would be put in place to make them, especially the youth, benefit. Ladies and gentlemen, my checks reveal that there is no such arrangement,” Mr. Ashitey Adjei said.

He said the one-man demonstration would enable him to express his displeasure against the arrangement, although no specific date was given.

He blamed former President John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo equally for the arrangement.

“I am blaming the former President and the current President, because former President Mahama’s government awarded the contract, and President Akufo-Addo is continuing it,” Moshake explained

The on-going Tema Port expansion project being handled by the Meridian Port Services (MPS), was started by former President Mahama and had since been continued by President Akufo-Addo after inheriting it.

“Someone therefore should explain to me how a project that is supposed to be to the benefit of the Tema Manhean people, especially Dade Agbo, would be run and executed in such a way that people are deliberately denied jobs thrown up by the project.

He pointed out that even though Tema is Ghana’s foremost Industrial city, joblessness was high. “The situation is totally ironical – our youth cannot find work to do. For some strange reasons most jobs here are occupied by people from outside Tema,” he said.

He called on President Akufo-Addo to do something about it quickly. “Or else, I will stage a demonstration against the government, I don’t care if I will have to do it all one, but I will,” Moshake said.

In addition to President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama, Moshake also blamed the Meridian Port Services (MPS) for dragging their feet on the project, and therefore causing delays that left the people at the mercy of tidal waves.

“To the best of my knowledge MPS has only laid pavement blocks at Kpledzoo and Tsoshishi. That’s all!”

