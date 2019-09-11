news, story, article

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA



Accra, Sept 11, GNA- Ms Imane Ouaadil, new Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana has pledged to expand and deepen Moroccan mutually-beneficial cooperation to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.

The cooperation she added would also bring the bilateral relations of the two countries to a new high.

“I am confident that, in carrying out this mission, I can count of the full support of Your Excellency and of the Ghanaian government. May Morocco-Ghana good friendship and mutually-beneficial cooperation develop continuously.”

Ms Ouaadil, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency, a day after presenting her letter of credentials to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra said, I am delighted to take this opportunity to convey to Your Excellency, the warmest regards of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and his best wishes for everlasting friendship and cooperation between our two countries.”

She said Ghana and Morocco came a long way since 1961 when Ghana's first President Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah and Morocco's King Mohammed V played a crucial role in the creation of the Organisation of African Unity now the African Union.

She said, both countries were equally committed to good neighbourliness, regional economic integration and the maintenance of peace and security in the continent.” We share common values and we should work hand in hand to contribute jointly to the emergence of a more secure, more integrated and more prosperous Africa.”

Regarding bilateral cooperation, she said significant progress had been made in the last few years, citing the official visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in February 2017, which gave fresh impetus to bilateral ties.

“The implementation of the 25 agreements signed during the said visit, will, certainly, further contribute to the reinforcement of our partnership.”

Ms Ouaadil added that the Moroccan private sector was present in Ghana through key sectors like: agriculture, renewable energy, building materials, banking and insurance.

“More Moroccan companies are showing great interest in Ghana and I feel deeply honoured to be appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Republic of Ghana.”

The Moroccan Ambassador said the relations between the two countries should also focus on exchanges between two societies, especially at the human and intellectual level and strengthen academic and scientific cooperation, as youth from the two countries was the future of the continent.

“My mission will be to consolidate all on-going initiatives, and implement concrete and innovative solutions to further develop our partnership.”

She said on account of stability and sustainable development in Morocco, they engaged in a comprehensive process of deep political, economic and social reforms that enabled Morocco to go through major mutations and led to significant achievements, making it an island of stability in a context of regional turbulence and volatility.

“Under the wise guidance of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco’s development dynamic has been fueled, on both economic and institutional fronts, by the acceleration of investment in infrastructure and the realisation of major structuring projects. In all parts of the country, large scale projects are being used to secure jobs and redistribute innovative economic activities.”

She said Ghana was a pole of political stability, a strong and vibrant democracy.

“Under your enlightened leadership, Ghana has enjoyed continued economic development and strengthened her positive influence in the region. The future prospects are even brighter thanks to your clear vision and determined action.”

GNA