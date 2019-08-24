news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), August 24, GNA - A total of 5, 235 delegates in the Western North Region will exercise their franchise in the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primaries.

The delegates who are from 566 branches of the biggest opposition party include Suaman, Aowin, Sefwi Akontobra, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai and Sefwi Wiawso constituencies.

In all, 439 delegates from Suaman are expected to cast their ballot as against 1,301 delegates in Aowin.

At Sefwi Akontobra, 763 delegates, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai 1,458 and Sefwi Wiawso, 1,274 eligible voters would turn up for the elections.

The exercise, which took off as scheduled is progressing smoothly across the five constituencies.

As at 7: 58 am, that the Ghana News Agency visited the funeral grounds polling station at Enchi in the Aowin constituency, the Municipal Electoral officer, Mr Stephen Asiedu said 37 people had cast their ballot.

The atmosphere was calm with 13 police officers present to ensure the success of the exercise.

