By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA



Koforidua, Oct. 27, GNA - Over 21 communities and health facilities in the Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region have been provided with mechanized boreholes to improve access to potable water.

In addition to the boreholes, the district also benefited from a water supplying system that has improved access to water for the people from the one million dollar per district fund.

This was disclosed by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Upper- Manya Kobo, Mr Felix Nartey Odjao, at a press briefing and launching of the December 17, referendum campaign at Asesewa.

He said plans were advanced to provide all the communities in the district with a potable water facility from the District Development Fund (DDF) especially the communities which depended on lake for drinking water.

On the referendum, he urged all to come out in their numbers to vote massively for the amendment of the local government law to make it possible for MMDCEs to be elected in 2021.

He called on all stakeholders to use their various mediums and platforms to campaign for people to go out and vote on December 17.

GNA