Accra, Sept 28, GNA – Mr Mohammed Osumanu Alidu, an Administrator at the Ghana Hajj Board, has secured the mandate to contest on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 general elections.



He pulled 244 out of 452 total valid votes cast to topple three other contestants to get the nod.

Two ballots were rejected.

Mr Alidu said the victory was not only for him but for the party and gave an assurance to unit all aspirants to secure victory for the party in the upcoming elections.

He urged the delegates and other party supporters to start rigorous campaign to enable the NPP continue its elaborate plans to improve people’s livelihood.

The election was superintended by Mr Watson Tizor, the Municipal Electoral Officer.

GNA