By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 30, GNA – Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, has advised Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to demonstrate passion for the government’s development projects and programmes being implemented in their areas.

They should also not relax in the implementation of those projects and programmes to help achieve the desired impact on the citizenry.

Speaking at a sensitization workshop in Kumasi for some selected key stakeholders in the local governance system, he said effective monitoring and supervision were needed in all government programmes to ensure value for money.

The workshop was attended by participants from the Ashanti, Western and Western North Regions, and was aimed at creating awareness on the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP), which seeks to contribute towards the government’s objective of improving the living standards of poor household communities.

This is being done by harnessing investments in the social protection sector to support those households.

Mr. Ntim, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso-North, indicated that, implementation of the GPSNP was consistent with the government’s commitment to strengthen social protection systems and unearth the productive potentials of poor households.

The Ministry, he noted, was enthused to be implementing the project for poverty reduction and job creation to enhance the living conditions of the people.

The GPSNP is a successor to the Ghana Social Opportunities Project (GSOP), intended to strengthen safety net systems to improve the productivity of the poor in 80 selected districts across the country.

Mr. Ntim hinted that the beneficiaries were selected in line with the Sixth Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS6), compiled by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), which ranks all districts based on poverty incidence.

The GPSNP would directly benefit 25, 000 individuals through a productive inclusion programme, while 30, 000 beneficiaries were also to profit from the labour intensive public works.

Additionally, 350, 000 households would also benefit from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) cash transfer programme.

The Minister admonished MMDCEs to ensure that work plans and budgets in connection with the project were prepared and submitted to the Ministry on time to facilitate implementation.

“As a Ministry, we have assigned ourselves a tight schedule to complete all physical projects under this programme by November 2020, therefore, the Ministry is urging all MMDCEs to exhibit a high sense of leadership and to cooperate accordingly,” Mr. Ntim noted.

