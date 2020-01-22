news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development will on Thursday, January 23, inaugurate the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the capital cities across the country.

The inauguration, which would be spearheaded by the various ministers and heads of government departments, agencies and state institutions, follows the successful conduct of the district level elections by the Electoral Commission (EC) on December 17, 2019 and pursuant to the Local Governance Act, 2016 (936).

Hajia Alima Mahama, the Local Government Minister, will inaugurate the Savelugu and Nanton District Assemblies in the Northern Region.

Her Deputy, Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, would inaugurate the Asutifi North District Assembly (Kenyasi) in the Ahafo Region.

The EC said about 57,000 candidates registered to contest the polls, out of which 18,519 vied to become assembly members, and 38,520 contested to be Unit Committee members, after nominations were opened from October 3 to 11, 2019.

GNA