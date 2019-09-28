news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Denu (V/R), Sept. 28, GNA - Confusion over where ballot boxes were to be placed to ensure successful polls delayed New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries in the Ketu South Constituency close to two hours.

Voting commenced around 1040 hours instead of the planned 0900 hours at the St. Paul’s Senior High School, Denu, after the issue was resolved.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that while the constituency executive arranged for the election to be held in the open, alleged directives from the regional level suggested the election be held in an enclosed area.

Ms. Afi Agboado, NPP Regional Women Organiser, defended the intention to hold the election indoors, saying, “Ketu South is one of the places identified as flashpoints” requiring tact to ensure security during and after voting.

The parties finally agreed that the ballot be cast in the open as done in national elections.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu said he would “win convincingly.”

Another aspirant, David Tiahno Quarshie believed the delegates “are endorsing my candidature to pull a surprise in the 2020 general elections.”

Rev. Ruth Ayivie, the third contestant, said, “this time, the game is for women. Ketu South NDC had theirs and gave the nod to a woman. NPP will also give it to a woman. In fact, it is time for women.”

About 1,109 delegates from the Constituency will choose a candidate to represent the Party with the aim of ending the long reign of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Constituency considered as “world bank”(Volta Region) for the NDC.

GNA